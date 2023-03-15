Nagpur cops register murder case against 15-Year-old mother who killed newborn

Nagpur: A 15-year-old mother in Ambazari has been charged with murder after she delivered an illicit baby girl at home and killed the newborn to conceal the pregnancy. Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar stated that the case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code based on the post-mortem report, which revealed that the baby died due to strangulation. The police had initially registered a case of accidental death but later changed it to murder.

According to the police, the girl met a man through Instagram, and their friendship evolved into a relationship. The man then sexually exploited the girl at a friend’s house, resulting in the pregnancy. The girl did not inform her parents about the pregnancy and hid it by claiming to have health issues. She watched YouTube tutorials and planned to give birth at home to avoid detection. On March 2, she delivered a baby girl at home and immediately killed her by strangulation, hiding the body in a box.

It is pertinent to mention that using Instagram account details, the police identified the accused who had sexually exploited and impregnated the victim. The accused was identified as Manthan Dabhne (20), a resident of Subhash Nagar. PI Kalyankar said that Dabhne was a history-sheeter and also an accused under Maharashtra Preventional Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA).

When the girl’s mother returned home that evening and noticed bloodstains, she questioned her daughter and was shocked to learn about the baby’s delivery. The mother then took her daughter to the hospital, and doctors informed the police. The police discovered the newborn’s body and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem.

The accused’s boyfriend has also been charged with rape for sexually exploiting the underage girl after offering her liquor.

