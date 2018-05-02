‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ chants echo as devotees bid teary adieu to Bappa

Nagpur: With heavy hearts and chants of “Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya…”, devotees bid adieu to their beloved elephant-headed deity as the 10-day Ganeshotsav concluded on Tuesday, Anant Chaturdashi day. Concerned over the outbreak of Covid-19, the devotees took the idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion at various water bodies in the city.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” chants echoed at every household where Bappa idols of vibrant colours were installed in homes on Ganesh Chaturthi commencing the 10-day festival on August 22.

The arrival of Lord of Wisdom on Ganesh Chaturthi for His annual earthly sojourn makes devotees blissful. But Bappa’s visarjan leaves them teary-eyed. For the devotees, Lord Ganesha is not only a God but a member of the family, who visits them annually, stays with them for 10 days, and then begins His journey to his heavenly abode.

The immersion of idols began since the morning on Tuesday. What was conspicuously missing was the beats of drums and the traditional dhol-tasha as devotees preferred to be cautious owing to Covid-19 surge in the city. Appeals were also made by NMC, police department and other organisations to make the immersion a simple affair.

City cops too have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the Ganesh Visarjan passes off peacefully. Traffic police were seen monitoring and regulating movement of vehicles carrying idols of Lord. Posses of policemen dotted the streets and kept a close watch on devotees. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the city, according to preliminary reports.