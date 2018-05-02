Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Sep 1st, 2020

    At 1447, Nagpur hits its highest one-day Covid spike, cases jump past 31K mark

    Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State registered it’s highest single day spike in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday. As many as 1447 fresh cases were registered along with 46 patients succumbing to the virus borne in Nagpur district.

    With the latest development the total cases have risen to 31,002, while the death toll moved to 1091. From the total deaths 831 deaths from the city and 158 from rural and rest 102 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    The sum of 1,353 persons recovered from virus borne disease on Tuesday. The recovery rate in Nagpur district has improved to 66.44%, with the recovered numbers crossed 20K and stands at 20,597 (home isolation recovery 9820). The total active cases are 9314 with 5587 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    काँग्रेसच्या शिष्टमंडळानी घेतली आयुक्तांची भेट
    काँग्रेसच्या शिष्टमंडळानी घेतली आयुक्तांची भेट
    At 1447, Nagpur hits its highest one-day Covid spike, cases jump past 31K mark
    At 1447, Nagpur hits its highest one-day Covid spike, cases jump past 31K mark
    ‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ chants echo as devotees bid teary adieu to Bappa
    ‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ chants echo as devotees bid teary adieu to Bappa
    प्रणव मुखर्जी सर्वसमावेशक व्यक्तिमत्त्व : नितीन गडकरी
    प्रणव मुखर्जी सर्वसमावेशक व्यक्तिमत्त्व : नितीन गडकरी
    NMC’s flip-flop on divulging RTI info on cement roads raises many eyebrows
    NMC’s flip-flop on divulging RTI info on cement roads raises many eyebrows
    आयुक्तांनी घेतली महापौरांची भेट
    आयुक्तांनी घेतली महापौरांची भेट
    With Mundhe shifted, ‘punished’ NMC babus now crave for return to their original deptts
    With Mundhe shifted, ‘punished’ NMC babus now crave for return to their original deptts
    Shocking: 80% Covid-19 patients shifted to Govt hospitals from private lost lives
    Shocking: 80% Covid-19 patients shifted to Govt hospitals from private lost lives
    Leader of Oppn in NMC calls on new Mpl Commissioner
    Leader of Oppn in NMC calls on new Mpl Commissioner
    छात्रा के पीड़ित पिता ने दी जानकारी ‘ कैसे लूट रहा है ( IIT-Home ) कोचिंग ‘
    छात्रा के पीड़ित पिता ने दी जानकारी ‘ कैसे लूट रहा है ( IIT-Home ) कोचिंग ‘
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145