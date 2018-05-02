At 1447, Nagpur hits its highest one-day Covid spike, cases jump past 31K mark

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State registered it’s highest single day spike in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday. As many as 1447 fresh cases were registered along with 46 patients succumbing to the virus borne in Nagpur district.

With the latest development the total cases have risen to 31,002, while the death toll moved to 1091. From the total deaths 831 deaths from the city and 158 from rural and rest 102 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

The sum of 1,353 persons recovered from virus borne disease on Tuesday. The recovery rate in Nagpur district has improved to 66.44%, with the recovered numbers crossed 20K and stands at 20,597 (home isolation recovery 9820). The total active cases are 9314 with 5587 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.