Montessori Day Celebration at The Achievers Pre-School

To commemorate the birthday of Madam Maria Montessori, The Achievers Pre-School celebrates the Montessori day every year on the 31st of August where the children perform Montessori inspired activities using various Montessori apparatus.

This year the event was celebrated virtually. Different Montessori based activities like pouring,buttoning, sorting,transferring smelling and tasting were planned by the mentors of the respective classes.

During the online meet, the children performed these activities under the guidance of their mentors and parents.

The children learned various practical life skills in a fun and engaging way