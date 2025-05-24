PSF Nagpur Hosts Seminar on Cyber Security with Renowned Expert Dr. Mahendra Limaye

Advertisement



Nagpur— The Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF), Nagpur Chapter organized an insightful seminar titled “Cyber Security: Understanding Frauds and Preventing Them” on Saturday at the JIH West Markaz Hall, Teachers Colony, Nagpur. The event drew 50 attendees at the venue and over 400 online participants, reflecting the community’s growing concern over cyber threats.

The keynote speaker, Dr. (Adv.) Mahendra Limaye — a leading Cyber Lawyer and Global Data Privacy Consultant (Ph.D. in Cyber Laws, FDPPI Certified, with Pan-India presence) — delivered a compelling talk on the rising dangers in the digital world. He enumerated the wide range of cyber frauds lurking in cyberspace and stressed that prevention is the only cure to overcome online challenges.

Dr. Limaye emphasized that if one truly wishes to live a peaceful life, they should minimize or even eliminate their digital footprint. He provided several practical strategies for individuals and businesses to safeguard themselves from cyber frauds. The interactive session saw the expert answering numerous audience questions, creating an engaging and informative dialogue.



The seminar concluded with remarks by Dr. Anwar Siddiqui, Chairman of Samadhaan Credit Society, Nagpur, who underscored the importance of vigilance in the tough cyber landscape. Dr. Siddiqui highlighted how many cyber fraud cases go unreported because victims fall into honey traps and avoid coming forward to protect their dignity, worsening the overall situation.

The program ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Mohd Soheb, President of PSF Nagpur Chapter, and was smoothly conducted by Shoeb Ahmad, Vice President of PSF Nagpur. As a mark of gratitude, Dr. Anwar Siddiqui felicitated Dr. Adv. Mahendra Limaye with a memento and saplings, honoring his invaluable contribution.

The event marked a significant step in raising local awareness about cyber safety and empowering the community with knowledge to stay protected in the digital era.

Mohd. Ziyaullah Khan

