Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for Forensic Sciences University’s sub-centre in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Sub-centre of National Forensic Sciences University proposed at Chincholi village in Kamptee taluka will help in expediting justice delivery. The sub-centre will provide a variety of courses in forensic sciences. Students who had to go to Ahmedabad now can avail the facility in Nagpur too. Home Minister Amit Shah will be performing bhoomipujan of the sub-centre on May 26.

Maharashtra Cabinet last week had given its approval to allot more than 20 hectares of land in Nagpur district for the sub-centre. The National Forensic Sciences University, an institution under the Ministry of Home Affairs and located in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, is the only international-level university of its kind. Nagpur sub-centre will be only one in Maharashtra.

Initially, this sub-centre will function in the Vishwas Cell of the Police Help Centre building located in Nagpur’s Parsodi-Subhash Nagar. It is expected that the sub-centre will be ready in the next three years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was very keen to have this sub-centre in Maharashtra. The sub-centre will benefit officers and staff of the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Mumbai, as well as all regional and satellite laboratories under its jurisdiction.

Considering its vastness, the centre is expected to help expedite the justice delivery process. The university comprises various schools and centres spread across wide ranging academic disciplines of Forensic Science, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, Behavioural Sciences, Forensic Psychology, Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, Management Studies, Police Science and Security Studies, Medico-Legal Studies, Law Forensic Justice and Policy Studies, Doctoral Studies and Research, and Open Learning.

The university in Ahmedabad offers more than 70 post-graduate as well as integrated courses. The university also gives a variety of short-term training programs for the officers from diverse fields such as police, judiciary, prosecution, armed forces, academics, finance, banking etc. The need for the development of forensic sciences was expressed following the steep rise in cybercrime, the need for DNA and other testing, CCTV footage analysis, Forensic Psychology etc.

Besides helping in conducting tests, the University will be able to develop experts in forensic science in Nagpur. NFSU in Ahmedabad has Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, the Ballistics Research Centre and Testing Range, Centre of Futuristic Defense Studies, Centre of Excellence DNA forensics, Centre for Happiness & Wellbeing, Centre of Excellence for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) and Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics. These set-ups will be developed at its Nagpur campus too.

