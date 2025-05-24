NMC’s telemedicine project emerges as lifeline for over 1,800 Nagpur patients in just 3 months

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant stride towards inclusive healthcare, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) telemedicine initiative has extended free specialist consultations to 1,821 patients across Nagpur in just three months, offering a vital lifeline to the city’s underprivileged communities.

Launched under the stewardship of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, the programme connects patients at select Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) to expert doctors across India via video conferencing. The initiative, supported by Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) through its CSR funding and implemented by the Digiswasthya Foundation, currently operates at two UPHCs — Gittikhadan and Jagnath Budhwari.

Among the many lives touched by the programme is that of an 11-year-old girl from Itwari who suffered from acute eye pain. Her parents, daily wage earners, could not afford specialized care — until they were referred to Jagnath Budhwari UPHC. There, via video link, Dr Ruchi Sharma from Delhi diagnosed the condition and guided the girl’s recovery, free of cost.

Similar stories echo across the two centres. A two-year-old boy with unexplained fever and swelling was referred for kidney function tests and treated successfully at a government hospital. A 13-year-old girl regained strength after being treated for chronic fatigue through teleconsultation. In adult cases, a 33-year-old woman received dermatological care, while a 35-year-old man’s internal bleeding was promptly investigated. A 55-year-old man’s severe abdominal pain was resolved after consultation with a specialist.

Doctors from metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, and Surat have lent their expertise across multiple disciplines — gynaecology, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, paediatrics, ENT, gastroenterology, nephrology, and more.

According to NMC data, the Gittikhadan UPHC has catered to 948 patients, while Jagnath Budhwari has seen 873 consultations. Encouraged by the response, the civic body is now working to expand the service. Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant and Medical Health Officer Dr Deepak Selokar confirmed that plans are in motion to introduce telemedicine units in at least one UPHC per municipal zone.

How It works

The NMC’s telemedicine service operates from 9 am to 2 pm on designated days. Patients are connected virtually with expert doctors who offer consultation, recommend further diagnostics if needed, and guide treatment pathways. In cases requiring surgery or advanced care, referrals are facilitated under government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

With rising success stories and growing public trust, NMC’s telemedicine model is now being seen as a scalable, sustainable solution to bridge healthcare gaps in urban and semi-urban regions.

