PRSI organises National Public Relations Day in Nagpur

Nagpur: Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Nagpur Chapter organised National Public Relations Day Celebration on Friday at 4 pm at Nagpur Press Club.

The theme for celebration this year was ‘G20 and Indian Values: A Public Relations Perspective.’

Advertisement

Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari; Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, Hemraj Bagul, DIO Praveen Takey and others were present at the function.

All the guests were felicitated for the successful conduct of C20 Inception Meet in the city.

Anil Gadekar, former District Information Officer, was also honoured for his continuous contribution to the society.

S P Singh, President, PRSI, Nagpur Chapter; Yashwant Mohite, Secretary; Manish Soni,Co-ordinator,all the officers worked hard for the success of the programme.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement