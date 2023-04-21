Nagpur bags Rs 15 crore first prize in State’s beautification and cleanliness contest

Nagpur: In good news, Nagpur City bagged the first prize in beautification and cleanliness competition among urban bodies in Maharashtra. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 15 crore and it was presented in a ceremony held at Mumbai by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The occasion was celebration as State Urban Development Department Day. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B accepted the award. In the city beautification and cleanliness competition, NMC won the first position in ‘A’ and ‘B’ class Municipal Corporation Group. Thane Municipal Corporation got the second rank and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation got the third rank.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary Sonia Sethi were specially present.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner along and Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart City Ajay Gulhane was also present. For the city beautification and cleanliness competition was organised by Maharashtra Government on September 30, 2022,an devaluation was done on four aspects namely Beautiful Reservoirs/Water Reservoirs, Beautiful Green Belts/Spaces, Beautiful Tourism/Heritage Places, Beautiful Markets/Commercial Places.

NMC compiled the information about historical heritage places in the city, lakes in the city, historical places, green spaces and places with tree cover in the city along with projects related to cleanliness etc and submitted it for the competition. Apart from this, the information about the beautification done in the city and the beauty spots created in connection with the C-20 Inception Meet was also submitted to the State Government.

The Scrutiny Committee was chaired by the Divisional Commissioner. Collectors, recognised architects of the Department, recognised artists were included as members and Regional Deputy Director, Dvnl Cmmr’s Office was Member Secretary. Additional Commissioner Ram Joshig gave a presentation on beautification work carried out. After this, the information was sent to the State Govt by the committee. The sanitation workers played an important role in keeping Nagpur city beautiful and clean.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement