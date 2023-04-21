Asiya Sayyed bags 3 gold medals in MEd exam of RTMNU

Nagpur: Asiya Sayyed received three gold medals and one prize for securing the highest marks in the MEd examination in the Post Graduate Department of Education, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

In the recently held 110th convocation ceremony Asiya was honored with Late Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Gold Medal, Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa Medal, Dr Ved Prakash Mishra Gold Medal, and Dr Gaurishankar Parashar Gold Medal. She received the award in the presence of Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais and Technical Education Council President Dr. T G Sitaram, Vice Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe.

Asiya has given the credit of the success to her parents, Head of Department Dr. Rajshree Vaishnav, Dr. Archana Nerkar, Dr. Renu Baiskar, Dr. Archana Thakre, and Dr. Tiksha Shamkule.

