PRSI Forms National Fact Verification Committee to Tackle AI

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Nagpur: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) has announced the formation of India’s first National Fact Verification Committee to strengthen efforts against AI-driven misinformation, deepfakes, and digital deception.

The announcement was made by PRSI National President Dr. Ajit Pathak during the national conference on ‘Fact-Checking in the Age of AI: Combating Misinformation in a Digital-First World’, organised by the PRSI Ahmedabad Chapter in association with Anant National University and supported by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA).

The newly formed committee will focus on promoting responsible communication, encouraging fact verification, enhancing media literacy, and conducting awareness campaigns across the country to combat misinformation in the AI era.

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The conference featured discussions on cyber security, AI-generated misinformation, deepfakes, crisis communication, media ethics, and digital literacy. Speakers highlighted the need for collaboration among government agencies, academia, the media, and technology platforms to tackle emerging AI-related challenges.

The event brought together policymakers, communication professionals, technology experts, researchers, media leaders, and students from across India to discuss strategies for building trust and promoting responsible use of artificial intelligence.

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