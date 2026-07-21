Gangwar Aftermath: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Properties Linked to MCOCA Accused Ajay Chinkhede in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown following the recent gangwar and firing incident in the Pachpaoli area, the Nagpur Police and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) jointly demolished illegal structures allegedly linked to MCOCA accused Ajay Chinkhede and his associates.

The demolition drive was carried out under heavy police security at the Shanichara Bazaar area near Kamal Chowk, where several illegally constructed shops were razed using bulldozers.

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The action comes days after a violent gang clash and firing incident that took place around midnight on July 16 in the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli Police Station. Police had arrested 10 members of the two rival gangs involved in the incident.

During the investigation, authorities found that MCOCA accused Ajay Chinkhede, along with Rahul Shinde, Durgesh Gupta, Ashwin alias Acchi Indurkar, and Krish Thakur, had allegedly encroached on government land by constructing illegal shops in the Shanichara Bazaar area.

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Acting on the findings, a joint team of Nagpur Police and NMC launched the demolition operation on Monday evening, removing the unauthorized structures amid tight security arrangements.

Officials said the action reflects the administration’s zero-tolerance policy against organized crime and illegal encroachments, sending a strong message that criminal networks and unlawful constructions will face strict enforcement.



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