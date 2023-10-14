Proud moment: Nagpur’s Raunak brings chess glory to India

Nagpur: Success is often said to be contagious, and Nagpur, our very own Orange City, is experiencing a surge in sporting achievements. From archery to cricket and now chess, the city is making waves in the world of sports.

Nagpur’s 21-year-old archer, Ojas Deotale, recently made headlines by securing triple Gold medals at the Asian Games. Not to be outdone, Vidarbha’s talented batter-stumper, Jitesh Sharma, not only earned his spot in the Indian cricket team but also clinched an Asian Games Gold medal in Hangzhou, China.

However, the spotlight is currently on Nagpur’s chess prodigy, Raunak Sadhwani, who is among the youngest Grandmasters in India and has taken his success to an even higher level. The 17-year-old Raunak has been crowned as the World Junior Rapid Chess Champion.

Raunak’s remarkable achievement occurred at the World Junior (Under-20) Rapid Chess Championship held in Sardinia, Italy. He not only represented his city but also his nation with pride, securing the coveted Gold medal with a score of 8.5 points out of a possible 11 rounds. This triumph adds another feather to his already illustrious cap of achievements.

This achievement is not only a moment of immense pride for Nagpur but for the entire nation. Raunak’s recent successes include winning the Gold Medal in the European Chess Club while partnering with the world champion, Magnus Carlsen. He also clinched a bronze medal in the FIDE World Teams, securing second place in the St. Louis Summer Classic in the USA, and emerged as the champion at the Serbia Masters. Raunak’s next challenge is the World Junior Blitz Championship, which is set to kick off soon.

Expressing his joy, Raunak Sadhwani said, “Winning any championship is always a wonderful feeling, and you really don’t want that feeling to go away for some time, and the same is with me now.” He added, “Winning the Rapid World Junior Championship is something you aim for in your junior years, and I am glad that I have this title with me now. I am looking forward to many more significant titles than this. I am really happy with my back-to-back good performances and satisfied with my consistency, which I have been aiming for a long time.”

Nagpur’s rising sporting stars like Raunak Sadhwani continue to make the city proud on the global stage, and their success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation.

