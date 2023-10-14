Nagpur court awards lifer to two brothers in murder case

Nagpur: The District Judge -15 and Additional Sessions Judge Ms S S Nagur in Nagpur awarded life imprisonment to two brothers — Chandrashekhar Vasudeo Mundekar and Mangesh Mundekar — in the sensational Ambar Pandurang Tambulkar murder case of Dhanla (Mouda), on Friday.

Vasudeo Mundekar, father of the two convicts, who too was an accused in the murder case, passed away allegedly during the trial.

According to the prosecution, Parmatma Ek Sevak Mandal had organised a ‘Kojagiri’ programme at village Dhanla and nearby villages in Mouda taluka of Nagpur district. The remaining amount left after the programme was being given as small loans to villagers. Ambar Pandurang Tambulkar too had availed the loan and had also made the repayment. However, Vasudeo Mundekar (72) and his sons Chandrashekhar (45) and Mangesh (35), both residents of Dhanla, picked up a quarrel with Ambar saying that he had not repaid Rs 1,500.

Around 12.30 pm on October 30, 2021, again an argument broke out between Ambar and Vasudeo Mundekar, his sons Chandrashekar and Mangesh. After heated exchanges, Chandrashekhar, Mangesh and their father Vasudeo attacked Ambar with a knife, a stick and a shovel injuring him seriously. Vasudeo and his sons then fled the spot.

A profusely bleeding Ambar was rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Dhanla. Senior Inspector Hemankumar Kharabe, In-Charge of Mouda Police Station and his staff rushed to the PHC and recorded the dying declaration of Ambar. Later, Ambar succumbed to his injuries. Mouda Police arrested Vasudeo, his sons Chandrashekhar and Mangesh on charges under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior PI Kharabe investigated the case, collected concrete evidence and filed a chargesheet against the accused trio in the court. The court examined 13 prosecution witnesses. Vasudeo Mundekar, who was earlier involved in two other murder cases, died during the trial. As the charges were substantiated against Chandrashekhar and Mangesh Mundekar, the court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutors Adv Varsha Saikhedkar and Adv Nikita Bhadangay represented the State.

