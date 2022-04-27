Proud moment for Founder Mohammad Nagaman Lateef as Governor of Maharashtra unveils the trophy of International Iconic Awards 2022

Advertisement

Mumbai: The eighth edition of International Iconic Awards is set to be held on the 3rd of May 2022.

For the award show, the trophy has already been designed and unveiled.

Unveiling of trophy is done

by the honourable Governor of Maharashtra,Mr, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on. The Governor extended his support to the award show through the said unveiling. The said trophy is designed by Mohammad Nagman Lateef, who is a celebrated icon among millions.

This award has been launched and given to the deserving talents of our nation. This award is given for amazing work in the field of Film and Television, Art and Culture, sports, fitness and philanthropy.

Advertisement

This platform was launched by the hard and relentless work of Mohammad Nagman Lateef.

To continue and maintain this fate since last seven seasons is a praiseworthy task which has been done by the team of International Iconic Award effortlessly.With its motto of ‘Let’s make the stars shine in the iconic sky’, it has acknowledged many stars.

This award show has always been a star-studded affair. From television star like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Debtama Saha, Mohammad Nazim, Gia Manek, Anushka Sen to Bollywood stars like Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautela have been part of the show and have received the award.

This year, Aditya Khurana is all ready to set stage on fire. The coveted presence of Mohammad Nagman Lateef will also add the glory to the most awaited night. Popular faces like Shivangi Joshi, Disha Parmar,

Shiny Doshi, Tejashwi Prakash,Priyamvada Kant, Sharad Malhotra, Sehban Azim are nominated in various categories for this yea

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement