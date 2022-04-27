Spine chilling: Man stabs aged mother to death, commits suicide in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a spine-chilling incident, a 51 year old man stabbed his aged mother to death and later committed suicide by consuming some poisonous stuff. The ghastly incident, which took place in Dhantoli police area, came to light on Tuesday night two days after the crime.

According to police, the deceased Shrinivas Vishnu Chopde (51), resident of Plot No. 69A, Hindustan Colony, near Chandramani Hall, stabbed his mother Leela Vishnu Chopde (74) to death on Monday, April 25. After eliminating his mother, Shrinivas took another drastic step. He ended his life by consuming some poisonous stuff.

It is learnt that the relations between the mother-son duo were not in good terms. They would often quarrel over one or another issue. The deceased mother was a pensioner and her son was an engineer. The incident came to the fore after the sister of the man, who stays in Mumbai, tried to contact her mother. But since there was no response for two days, she asked her relative Sagar Ingle to see what was going on at her mother’s home. When Sagar reached the house on Tuesday night, the horrible incident came to light.

Dhantoli API Wakde, based on information provided by Sagar Prabhakar Ingle (35), resident of R19, Mahalaxmi City, Bokara Road, Koradi, registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.

