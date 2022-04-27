Puppies burned in Nagpur: Silent protest march held at Samvidhan Square

Advertisement

Nagpur: A silent protest march was organized in Nagpur at Samvidhan Square on Wednesday, against the inhuman incident in which a man beats and burn two puppies.

Hundreds of animal lovers extended their support against the inhuman act and demanded action and strict punishment against the accused.

The incident took place on April 21, afternoon at Utthan Nagar near the Gorewada area in which a 65-year-old man brutally trashed two puppies with a stick and later burnt them alive.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, Mankapur police booked the man, identified as Uttam Kumar Das (65), a resident of Nikesh Society, Hanuman Mandir, near Sabina Colony, Utthan Nagar.

