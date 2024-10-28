Protesters Block Nana Patole’s Convoy, Demand Withdrawal of “External Candidate” Nomination

Advertisement

In a tense encounter at the Arjuni Morgaon assembly constituency, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole’s convoy was blocked by irate party workers. They were demanding the withdrawal of Congress candidate Dilip Bansod’s nomination, accusing him of being an “external candidate” and insisting on giving local leaders a fair chance.

Patole, who arrived with Bansod to file the nomination as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, faced heated resistance from the local Congress members. Demonstrators halted the convoy, expressing dissatisfaction with the selection of an outside candidate. The protesters insisted that candidates from within the constituency should be prioritized over those brought in from other areas.

The situation underscored the deep discontent within local Congress ranks, as both Patole and MP Dr. Prashant Padole faced considerable anger from party workers demanding change in the ticket allocation process.

