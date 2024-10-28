Nagpur cyber cops keep an eye on fake news, objectionable content amid polls

Advertisement



Nagpur: As Assembly elections approach, Nagpur Police’s Cyber Unit has intensified efforts to monitor social media for fake news and objectionable content that could disrupt law and order. DCP (Cyber) Lohit Matani confirmed that a dedicated team is scrutinizing posts and videos across various platforms to prevent misinformation from influencing public sentiment.

The Cyber Police Station’s social media monitoring team, in collaboration with cyber cells from all local police stations, is conducting round-the-clock surveillance on social media platforms. Alongside online tools, cyber experts are leveraging both ground-level human intelligence and technical means to track and identify objectionable content, including deep fakes.

DCP Matani emphasized their primary focus on curbing the spread of manipulated narratives, particularly deep fake videos and false information that could lead to conflicts or unrest. “We are vigilant about posts that can incite community clashes or compromise public order,” he said, adding that the team coordinates with central government agencies to remove problematic content and pursue criminal charges against those responsible.

The heightened election activity has led to a surge in information sharing by political parties, candidates, and supporters, which has, in turn, escalated the risk of fake or inflammatory content online. To address this, the cyber unit is actively monitoring major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube. A targeted list of social media accounts is under close watch, with DCP Matani confirming that these accounts are being scrutinized for any activity that could violate election norms or incite unrest.

The proactive approach by Nagpur’s Cyber Police aims to ensure a safe, transparent, and peaceful election season, countering misinformation that could impact public trust and stability.