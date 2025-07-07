Prostitution racket busted in flat in Kapil Nagar, Nagpur, woman pimp held

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police Crime Branch has busted a sex racket being operated out of a residential apartment in the Kapil Nagar area and rescued one woman victim during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team raided Flat No. 166, Vandana Vihar Apartment, Vishram Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Kapil Nagar Police Station, on the evening of July 5 between 5:50 pm and 9:45 pm. The accused, identified as Ranjita Kaur Babusingh Matadu (38), was caught red-handed while allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution for financial gain by providing space to customers at her residence.

During the operation, police seized Rs 2,000 in cash, one mobile phone, and other items — altogether worth Rs 17,020. A case was registered at Kapil Nagar Police Station under IPC Section 143(3) along with Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The accused was handed over to local police for further investigation.

This successful action was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime) Abhijeet Patil.