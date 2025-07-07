Ippa gang hunts member after leader’s wife dies in secret affair, Nagpur tense

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a real-life drama that mirrors a crime thriller, the notorious Ippa gang is in turmoil after the gang leader’s wife died in a motorcycle accident during a secret outing with one of their own members, Arshad alias ‘Topi’. The shocking incident has triggered a city-wide hunt for Topi by furious gang members, with the Nagpur and Kamptee suburbs now on high alert.

According to police sources, Topi had been in a clandestine relationship with the gang chief’s wife. On Thursday, July 3, the two were riding a motorcycle when a JCB machine allegedly hit them. While Topi escaped with minor injuries, the woman sustained critical head and internal injuries.

A patrolling unit from Koradi Thermal Plant reached the spot and rushed the woman to a private hospital, which allegedly refused treatment. She was later denied admission at another hospital in Kamptee, forcing Topi to arrange a private ambulance to shift her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

CCTV footage from GMCH confirmed Topi accompanying the critically injured woman. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries the following morning.

The woman’s death has enraged members of the Ippa gang, who suspect foul play. Believing that Topi betrayed the gang and orchestrated her death, over 40 gang members have launched a manhunt to track him down.

Fearing for his life, Topi approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Pardi, seeking police protection. He was advised to approach Koradi Police Station, where his statement was recorded.

A senior officer said preliminary investigations suggest the woman’s death was the result of an accident, with no concrete evidence of deliberate foul play. However, given the volatile situation and the gang’s growing suspicion, police are working to prevent an outbreak of retaliatory violence.

Topi remains underground, and efforts are underway to trace him.