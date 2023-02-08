Prostitution racket busted at Shraddha Inn Hotel in Narendra Nagar, 2 women rescued

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Crime Branch on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket running at Shraddha Inn Hotel in Narendra Nagar area. Cops have arrested accused Niraj Ganesh Thebre (26), a resident of Rameshwari, Bhimnagar, Ajni and rescued two women. An offence under Sections 4,5,7 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956 was registered at Beltarodi Police Station.

According to police sources, SSB officials received a tip-off regarding a prostitution racket running at Shraddha Inn Hotel. Cops led by PI Shubhangi Wankhede, WPC Reena Jaurkar, NPC Bhushan Zade, Sandeep Changole, Rashid Sheikh and others then laid a trap and sent a dummy customer to the hotel. Following his confirmation, cops raid the premises and rescue the two women.

