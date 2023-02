Nagpur: Nagpur City Police got its eight Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the form of IPS Archit Chandak. Chandkar was working as Additional Superintendent of Police in Biloli in Nanded District. The Maharashtra Home Department issued the order in this connection on Tuesday.

Chandak’s transfer came after Nagpur Police Commissionerate got seven new DCPs recently.

