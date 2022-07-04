“Proposal to reduce VAT on fuel on cards,” Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Advertisement
Nagpur: Addressing the assembly on Monday, newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced major relief that his government is planning to reduce VAT on fuel.
Maharashtra CM Shinde announced in the assembly that in the coming cabinet meeting, his government will bring a proposal to reduce VAT on fuel. Shinde also said that the government will work towards ending farmer suicides in Maharashtra.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The proposal will bring much needed respite to citizens who are facing tough times in buying fuel. Rising fuel prices not only raised both public, private travel but it also added more burden on the pockets of the middle class across the country.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement