Shinde-Fadnavis government firm in saddle, Maharashtra crisis over

According to the laid down traditions Narvekar was installed as Speaker by Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole, the usual practice to accompany him to the seat. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal made the announcement and vacated the seat for newly elected Speaker.

On the second day, today, Shinde led government won the floor test in the House with same number of votes and thus paved the way for smooth functioning of the House having being the majority required.

It looks like bone homie in the House as there was clear cut division of votes and the space was a big one therefore no chance of cross voting. Presently Shinde group has support of 40 MLAs from Thackeray camp and the figure might go up in future.

In his opening address as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde announced that government will reduce the VAT on patrol and diesel prices and a decision will be taken in Cabinet meeting. This will be a major relief to the crores of vehicle users in Maharashtra. The people in state had witnessed the accusations and counter accusations between State Government and Centre over demand for reduction of VAT.

Another important announcement by the CM was to make Maharashtra free from farmers suicide. Farmers suicide has brought disrepute to state and problem continued for last two.decades.

…Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist

