Published On : Mon, Jul 4th, 2022

Drop in testing brings down fresh Covid-19 to 31 in Nagpur, active cases at 511

Advertisement

Nagpur: With drop in testing, the Second Capital of the State detected 31 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 35 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

While all the 31 patients belonged to Nagpur, no cases were found from rural Nagpur or from outside the district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A total of 726 samples (588 RT-PCR and 138 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 511 (150 rural and 361 city).

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement