Drop in testing brings down fresh Covid-19 to 31 in Nagpur, active cases at 511

Advertisement
Nagpur: With drop in testing, the Second Capital of the State detected 31 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 35 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.
While all the 31 patients belonged to Nagpur, no cases were found from rural Nagpur or from outside the district.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A total of 726 samples (588 RT-PCR and 138 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.
With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 511 (150 rural and 361 city).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement