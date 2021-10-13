Property Tax: Nagpur HC junks N Kumar’s plea with Rs 50,000 cost

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition of N Kumar Projects and Infrastructure with Rs 50,000 cost. In the petition, the builder had opposed Rs 5.68 crore Property Tax and Rs 4.52 crore penalty levied by Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The builder has constructed Nagpur Central Mall, near Alankar Talkies on Ambazari Road.

N Kumar Projects and Infrastructure had filed a petition in the High Court opposing the NMC action of levying the Property Tax and penalty. However, the Court upheld the NMC action and not only dismissed the petition but also imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the builder.

NMC was represented by Adv Jemini Kasat.

It may be recalled that an agreement was signed between Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and the petitioner on July 23, 2002. As per the agreement, a mall was to be constructed on 6738 sq mtr land on Ambazari Road. The petitioner started the work in the year 2012-13 and completed in 2014. Later, the land was given to the builder by NIT on lease. In the meantime, NMC in March 2013 issued notice to the petitioner and directed him to pay property tax of the concerned property from the year 2003 to 2007. However, the builder termed the tax as illegal and filed an appeal in the NMC. The matter was pending for a long time but on February 15, 2020, the Additional Municipal Commissioner rejected the petitioner’s appeal. The petitioner was also directed to pay around Rs 10 crore towards tax and penalty. But the builder approached the High Court and filed a petition opposing NMC action.