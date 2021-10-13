Cops, NMC gear up with hi-tech bandobast for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Nagpur: The City Police Department and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have put their machinery in top gear for smooth celebrations of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din at Deekshabhoomi on Dussehra, October 15.

It is for the first time in the history of Nagpur police that digital cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been installed at the entry and exit points of Stupa (sanctum sanctorum) at Deekshabhoomi for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, as part of Bandobast, that will count the followers visiting the Stupa, said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar while interacting with media persons on Tuesday.

The city police chief said the cameras would count heads entering and leaving the Deekshabhoomi premises. It will help the cops to regulate and monitor the crowd, said Kumar adding, there would be three-layered security at Deekshabhoomi.

The Commissioner of Police further said that apart from these hi-tech cameras, the police have installed 57 additional cameras in the area along with 20 cameras of Smarak Samiti. Five surveillance vehicles will also be deployed for bandobast that will monitor the cameras and also use drones to keep an eagle’s eye on the movement, the CP added.

The police have planned three layer security arrangements for Deekshabhoomi with bandobast of more than 2,500 police personnel along with dog squads, Crime Branch, Traffic police, SRPF and Quick Response Team, the CP said, adding that the arrangements have been made as per the guidelines of the State Government.

The office-bearers of Parampujya Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Deekshabhoomi, have already declared that the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din would be celebrated this year in a simple manner.

NMC to deploy teams for RAT, vaccine check:

The NMC, in coordination with police, will deploy six teams at the entrance and exit points of Deekshabhoomi for conducting thermal scanning, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and also check the vaccine status of devotees assembling for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din. Anybody found positive in RAT would be quarantined while a negative one would be allowed to enter.

The eight entry and exit points of the city would be screened by NMC teams with police support. Use of masks, sanitizers and adherence to social distancing would be strictly enforced in the coming days when around 5 lakh devotees could be visiting Deekshabhoomi.