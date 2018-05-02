    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Property Offences: Zone 3 cops register 5 FIRs

    Nagpur: Following the directives of Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, Nagpur Police have launched zone wise crackdown against economic offences, land mafia and goons with full might. Out of 34 complaints within Zone 3 police jurisdiction, 5 FIRs have been registered, following the application disposal camp, informed Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lohit Matani on Saturday.

    “In the application disposal camp conducted at Zone 3, total 34 applications were disposed. Out of which offences were registered in five matters. While non-cognisable (NC) offenses were registered in four cases. Zone 3 cops initiated preventive action in 20 complaints, enquiry in three and launched a peace committee in one matter,” informed the DCP.

    Last week, in a first of it’s kind grievances redressal camp, the State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh accompanied with all the senior officials of Nagpur Police and District Administration interacted with 50 victims of economic offences, land mafia and goons at the Police Gymkhana.

    Interacting with the Home Minister, the complainants discussed their grievances — mostly related to the property offences — to which Deshmukh directed respective Deputy Commissioner of Police to take necessary cognisance in the matter. DCP, Economic Offense Wing, Vivek Masal has been appointed as nodal officer, in this regards.

    Back in September, the Minister had stated that he had been getting complaints about white collar crimes especially property related offences following which the decision to address the issue was taken through ‘Vishesh Takrar Nibaran Shibir’. Another lot of victims, will follow the suit and will get to meet the minister in the same set up in the coming days.

