Parijat Karaoke Group is doing remarkable work for music world – Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Prijat Karaoke Gp Nagpu has arranges “ Tum aa gaye ho…” a online musical concert. In the lock down period , Parijat Karaoke Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It is unique program by Prijat Karaoke Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur , was Guest singer for event. He presents Chand si Mehbooba ho meri kab aisa maine socha tha… and received lot off applaud form audience. Shaila Kachole Vijaya Waideshwar, Prashant Anwane, Vinod Kawale , Ashutosh Chahande, Sachin Patrange, Vijay Kapale, Suhas Ambulkar, Archana Ambulkar, Anuradha Patil, was the singers who has performed. Shaila Kachole is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept and organizer was of Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade.

Soulful songs like Tum aa gaye ho…., Kabhi Kabhi Mere dil me…., Dil hai chotasa…, Dilbar mere kabtak…, Ye mulakat ek bahana hai…., Chedo na meri zulfe…., a mere humsafr…., Parde me rahne do…., Bane chahe Dushman jamana… Ashvini Ye na…., Ankho Me kajal hai…, Sara pyar tumhara…., Khilte hai gul yaha…., Mach gaya shor…, Aaj Madhosh hua jaye re…., Yar bina chain kaha…., Ek din bik jayeg…., Chal jata hun…, Tuzko Pukare mera pyar… and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was the Chief Guest for event.. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Mrs. Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade, Raja Mankar, welcome and felicitate Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur . In reply to felicitation , Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Parijat Karaoke gp and extend his best wishes to them. He also praise Raja Mankar for establishing very good studio for shows.

Viewers gave thanks Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Parijat gp conduct various programs on line.

Raja Mankar, Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Bhaskar wghule, Raju Chopde, Prashant Sahare, Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar , Hrshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 8.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.