Property fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 42.72 lakh in Ambazari

Nagpur: A 62-year-old was duped of a total of Rs 42.72 on the pretext of selling flat by a group of tricksters between year 2012 and this year under Ambazari police. Based on the complaint lodged by Pradeep Bimal Bose, a resident of 414, Vidarbha Theatre Commercial Complex, Tiranga Chowk, cops have booked accused identified as Dhananjay Vijayrao Dhoradkar (41), Sonali Dhananjay Dhoradkar (34), both residents of Flat No. 16, Third Floor, Admaar Mehar Baba Society, behind Bhole Petrol Pump, Arun Maheshwari Shrivatsav, owner of Royal Developers, a resident of Flat No. 102, Premila Apartment, Pandey Lay-out, Khamla road, Jayashri Ashok Babul, a resident of 21/1 NHK Society, Uday Nagar, Dinesh Baburao Mandavi, Sumitra Dinesh Mandav, both residents of Flat. No. 11 A, Tilak Nagar, Ravindra Balaji Govindvaar (42), a resident of Balaji Nagar.

According to police sources, Bose was seeking a new avenue for investment purpose back in 2012. It was when he met Dharodkar couple. The accused had promised the flat at affordable price. After winning Bose’s trust the duo extracted the money but never delivered the property. When Bose approached them, the duo then sought more time and promised him new property instead with the help of other accused. However, years passed on but Bose never received any assurance. Following which he started seeking his money back, but in vain. Deprived of any sort of help from the accused, Bose then approached Ambazari police and lodged a complaint.

Ambazari police have booked all the accused under Sections 420, 419, 406, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.