Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 13th, 2020

    Property fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 42.72 lakh in Ambazari

    Nagpur: A 62-year-old was duped of a total of Rs 42.72 on the pretext of selling flat by a group of tricksters between year 2012 and this year under Ambazari police. Based on the complaint lodged by Pradeep Bimal Bose, a resident of 414, Vidarbha Theatre Commercial Complex, Tiranga Chowk, cops have booked accused identified as Dhananjay Vijayrao Dhoradkar (41), Sonali Dhananjay Dhoradkar (34), both residents of Flat No. 16, Third Floor, Admaar Mehar Baba Society, behind Bhole Petrol Pump, Arun Maheshwari Shrivatsav, owner of Royal Developers, a resident of Flat No. 102, Premila Apartment, Pandey Lay-out, Khamla road, Jayashri Ashok Babul, a resident of 21/1 NHK Society, Uday Nagar, Dinesh Baburao Mandavi, Sumitra Dinesh Mandav, both residents of Flat. No. 11 A, Tilak Nagar, Ravindra Balaji Govindvaar (42), a resident of Balaji Nagar.

    According to police sources, Bose was seeking a new avenue for investment purpose back in 2012. It was when he met Dharodkar couple. The accused had promised the flat at affordable price. After winning Bose’s trust the duo extracted the money but never delivered the property. When Bose approached them, the duo then sought more time and promised him new property instead with the help of other accused. However, years passed on but Bose never received any assurance. Following which he started seeking his money back, but in vain. Deprived of any sort of help from the accused, Bose then approached Ambazari police and lodged a complaint.

    Ambazari police have booked all the accused under Sections 420, 419, 406, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.

    Happening Nagpur
    Singer Shaan revels Nagpur with his swag at Jallosh
    Singer Shaan revels Nagpur with his swag at Jallosh
    Sunny Deol, Babita Phogat attend inauguration ceremony of ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ 2020
    Sunny Deol, Babita Phogat attend inauguration ceremony of ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ 2020
    Nagpur Crime News
    Property fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 42.72 lakh in Ambazari
    Property fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 42.72 lakh in Ambazari
    Suspecting wife’s character Man stabs neighbor in Imamwada
    Suspecting wife’s character Man stabs neighbor in Imamwada
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    गोळीबार करणारे हल्लेखोर सापडले नाही तर सीबीआय/सीआयडीची मागणी करू – महापौर संदीप जोशी
    गोळीबार करणारे हल्लेखोर सापडले नाही तर सीबीआय/सीआयडीची मागणी करू – महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    40 युवाओ ने लिया आम आदमी पार्टी में प्रवेश
    40 युवाओ ने लिया आम आदमी पार्टी में प्रवेश
    सच्चा इंसान बनने में खेल की अहम भूमिका : सनी देओल
    सच्चा इंसान बनने में खेल की अहम भूमिका : सनी देओल
    Trending News
    Infra Glitch : Newly opened Sadar flyover leads to traffic chaos at LIC square
    Infra Glitch : Newly opened Sadar flyover leads to traffic chaos at LIC square
    Two murdered in separate incidents in Nagpur, Saoner
    Two murdered in separate incidents in Nagpur, Saoner
    Featured News
    Khau galli disappears in a day, chor bazaar flourishes in its place!
    Khau galli disappears in a day, chor bazaar flourishes in its place!
    Citizenship Act comes into force
    Citizenship Act comes into force
    Trending In Nagpur
    Switching to CNG would save NMC Rs 60 cr annually : Gadkari
    Switching to CNG would save NMC Rs 60 cr annually : Gadkari
    40 युवाओ ने लिया आम आदमी पार्टी में प्रवेश
    40 युवाओ ने लिया आम आदमी पार्टी में प्रवेश
    सच्चा इंसान बनने में खेल की अहम भूमिका : सनी देओल
    सच्चा इंसान बनने में खेल की अहम भूमिका : सनी देओल
    ठंड के कारण नौ बजे से स्कुल शुरू करें शिक्षा विभाग: आरटीई एक्शन कमिटी
    ठंड के कारण नौ बजे से स्कुल शुरू करें शिक्षा विभाग: आरटीई एक्शन कमिटी
    Property fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 42.72 lakh in Ambazari
    Property fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 42.72 lakh in Ambazari
    Suspecting wife’s character Man stabs neighbor in Imamwada
    Suspecting wife’s character Man stabs neighbor in Imamwada
    Infra Glitch : Newly opened Sadar flyover leads to traffic chaos at LIC square
    Infra Glitch : Newly opened Sadar flyover leads to traffic chaos at LIC square
    Singer Shaan revels Nagpur with his swag at Jallosh
    Singer Shaan revels Nagpur with his swag at Jallosh
    Sunny Deol, Babita Phogat attend inauguration ceremony of ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ 2020
    Sunny Deol, Babita Phogat attend inauguration ceremony of ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ 2020
    MLC Polls : Sena picks Dushyant Chaturvedi from Yavatmal
    MLC Polls : Sena picks Dushyant Chaturvedi from Yavatmal
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145