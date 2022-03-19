Property Fraud: Court grants anticipatory-bail to Parikshit Albert

Nagpur: District and Sessions Court here on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Parikshit Keith Albert in the fraud case registered against him with Bajaj Nagar Police Station. Justice A M Deshmukh observed that Albert has reasonable apprehension of arrest in respect of Crime No.18/22 for the offences under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC.

Advocate Akash Gupta appeared from Albert while initially, APP Tamgadge and thereafter APP Dubey appeared on behalf of the complainant Vipin Bower at length. Though, the Court has ordered Albert to sign ₹25,000 bond along sought his assistance to investing team.

The fraud:

It is pertinent to mention that in his complaint, Nandkumar Harchandani has alleged that despite taking Rs 2.50 crore after dealing with the land, Albert and one Mohammad Arif had cheated him by preparing an MoU among themselves back in February 2022. On the complaint of Nandkumar, the Bajaj Nagar Police had registered a case against Mohammad Arif Abdul Shakoor, resident of RMS Colony, Jafarnagar, and Parikshit Kaith Albert, resident of Ketinagar, Katol Road.

Between April 12, 2000, and January 2001, a person named Bhaskar Anandrao Rasekar had entered into three agreements with Arif and Parikshit’s mother, Pratibha Albert, to sell the land. On April 4, 2001, Arif and Pratibha gave this land to Nandakumar through deed of assignment and transfer for Rs 2.50 crore.

Pratibha and Arif’s family will have no right on the land, it was also mentioned. Parikshit was also aware of this. Later, there was a dispute regarding the behavior and a case was also filed in the court. Arif himself had called upon the people through a paper notice not to deal with Parikshit in relation to the land. Despite being aware of this, Parikshit showed his possession of the land with the intention of fraud and was giving false propaganda to sell the land to him.

Arif himself gave the deed of assignment to Nandkumar. Despite this, on November 24, 2019, he cheated Nandakumar by preparing a Memorandum of Understanding with Parikshit regarding the land. Nandkumar had complained against this in the Economic Offenses Investigation Wing.