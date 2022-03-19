After 2-long-years, revelry is back at Gondwana Club with “Holi Bash”

Nagpur: After a gap of two-long-years, the families of Gondwana Club members were finally united in a exhilarating Holi bash recently organised at the club. Around 500 people marked their presence in the event. Notably, unlike the last couple of years, this time, there’s no COVID restriction. Thus, revellers have put themselves in top gear to celebrate the Festival of Colours at Gondwana Club.

The revellers tuned in to the evergreen Amitabh Bachchan song “Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali, Rang Barse” and with “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai” echoed in the air, at full vigour across the Gondwana Club.

Amid the thrilling party, there’s no better way to find solace than in some lip-smacking delicacies. The Gondwana Club members had it all, from varieties of drinks to food. Besides, Biryani, Chole Bhature and Paneer Tikka, street food like Pav Bhaji, Chaat and Gol-Gappe made people drool!

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Pankaj Chokhani, President of Gondwana Club has expressed his happiness on welcoming guest after the halt of two-long-years and credited the success of the event to its committee members.

Pics by Rajesh Bansod