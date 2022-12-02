Proper Diet is The Key Of Healthy Life -Dr Suhana Madani and Dr S S Uttarwar

Under the patronage of GNES and AS Agri and Aqua LLP , Guru Nanak Institute of Engineering & Technology has arranged a experts talk of Dr Suhana Madani Consultanat phyotheripist , Nutrinist, and life style wellness expert. on topic “ Awareness of Health and Welness “ . She explain the subject to jam packed auditorium in a lucid style. Students were bubbling with energy and enthusiasm. She shares various live examples from daily life to elaborate the topic. Event was first year induction program. Rotarian Manisha Mandhana Vice President Rotract and Rotarian Swapnil Band Director Youth were present for the event.

Dr S S Uttarwar Dean Students , GNIET introduce the topic to audience and explain the importance of it and ask for focus on health awareness. . He share his views for healthy life and narrate its importance. He further says that good habits and proper diet increases our efficiency . He shares his personal experiences of life about regular exercise and yoga. . He shares his thoughts with shero shayari and received loud applaud from audience. Students were swinging with live moments of enjoyment.

Dr Hemant Hajare Principal delivers welcome address. He elaborate the importance of topic. Prof. Vijaya Kamble offered floral welcome to Speaker of the event Dr Suhana Madani . Prof Sadaf Gaur offered welcome to Principal Dr Hemant Hajare. Prof. Akshay Pillewan offered floral welcome to Prof. Rajendra Bhombe V P

Prof Akansha Kale offered floral welcome to Dr S S Uttarwar A Dean Students. Prof Tayde offered floral welcome to Prof. Vijaya kamble Prof Sandeep offered floral welcome to Prof Sadaf Gauhar.

Prof. Vijaya Kamble NSS and Rotract Coordinator and first year teaching staff was present for the event. all committee members has taken efforts for successful conductance of event. Students, Teaching staff had enjoyed a lot during lecture and has actively participated in expert talk. Mr Adarsha Sardar , Miss Sanghpriya Mohod Students of CSE nicely compeered the program. Prof Akansha Kale ETC Dept proposed vote of thanks.

Hon’ble Sardar Navneet Singh Tuli, Chairman GNES, Hon’ble Sardarni Tanpreet Kaur Tuli, Secretary GNES , extends their best wishes for the program..

Program concludes with National Anthem .

