45 chakris of banned nylon manja seized by Crime Branch in Kotwali

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 3 of Nagpur Police on Thursday intercepted a biker and seized 45 chakris (reels) of banned nylon manja from his possession. The nylon manja was meant to be sold during the Makar Sankranti festival.

The accused has been identified as Swastik Yuvraj Patankar (19), resident of nearby Pardi Bhavani Mandir.

The cops received information that the accused was transporting the banned nylon manja in a big quantity in front of Gangabai Ghat under Kotwali police limits on his Splendour bike (MH-49/BT 1582) around 11 am on Thursday. Subsequently, cops raided and intercepted the accused. On inspection, the police seized 45 chakris of banned nylon manja worth Rs 33,750, the Splendour bike worth Rs 70,000 and mobile phone worth Rs 15,000.

A case was registered with Kotwali police under Sections 5, 15 of Environment Protection Act against the accused Swastik Patankar.

Notably, ahead of Makar Sankranti, the Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has issued directives to crack down on traders selling nylon manja as well as those using the manjas to fly kites.

