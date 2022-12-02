Pola Beating: Magistrate asks Lakadganj cops to include other accused in FIR

Nagpur: The Magistrate’s Court here has directed Lakadganj Police to include the names of 12 accused in the FIR lodged against former Shiv Sena Corporator Ajay Dalaal for allegedly attacking Adv Tilak Lalorkar.

Following the plea of Adv Dunge representing Lalorkar, the Magistrate’s Court had recently, asked Lakadganj Police to include the names of Vijay Dalaal, Ramesh Ingle, Datta Tete, Ravi Khandait, Prashant Dalaal, Vinod Dalaal, Vikram Kadam, Medhya Ingle, Manoj Ghodmare, Chotu Ghodmare, Suhaas Narnavare and Sunil Korde in the FIR lodged under Sections 324, 452 of the IPC.

According to sources, Adv Lalorkar was attacked by all the accused after he refused to pay for Pola festivities in the vicinity on September 4, 2005.

