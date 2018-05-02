Prohibitory Orders Imposed in South Mumbai Ahead of Sharad Pawar’s Visit to ED Office

The Mumbai police have imposed prohibitory orders outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office at Ballard Pier in South Mumbai in view of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s planned visit on Friday.

Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, has said he will visit the ED office, even though it has not summoned him yet.

NCP workers had staged protests in Mumbai on earlier when the ED named Sharad Pawar in the case.

Anticipating similar protests on Friday, orders prohibiting movement of groups of people under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed outside the ED office, a police official said on Thursday night.

The Mumbai police tweets on it Twitter handle,

“Dear Mumbaikars! Please be advised that prohibitory orders have been issued u/s 144 CrPC for the following jurisdictions.

1. Colaba PS

2. Cuffe Parade PS

3. Marine Drive PS

4. Azad Maidan PS

5. Dongri PS

6. JJ Marg PS

7. MRA Marg PS”