Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list

Nagpur/Mumbai: Right since the Maharashtra Assembly polls were announced, the factions within parties were amping up for candidature from various assembly constituencies. Putting an end to all the curiosity, the Congress has come out with its first list of 47 of the 125 candidates it shall field in the assembly election next month.

The Congress re-nominated most sitting legislators, but it replaced Amita Chavan with her husband, former Congress state unit chief Ashok Chavan, in the Bhokar seat. However, the candidates for all assembly seats in Nagpur and other adjoining districts are likely to be announced in the second list.

Some of the other names approved by the high-level central election committee headed by Congresss chief Sonia Gandhi were party state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat (Sangamner), leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar (Bramhapuri), D P Sawant (Nanded), Vasant Chavan (Naigaon-Nanded), Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Varsha Gaikwad (Dharavi), Bhai Jagtap (Colaba), Nasim Khan (Chandiwali), Yashomati Thakur (Tiwasa), K C Padvi (Akkalkuwa), Sangram Thopte (Bhor), Sanjay Jagtap (Saswad), Veerendra Jagtap (Dhamangaon), Sunil Kedar (Saoner), Amit Deshmukh (Latur) and Basvaraj Patil (Ausa).

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said the remaining names would be finalised in a day or two.

Sitting MLAs believed to be on their way to the BJP or the Sena were not nominated.

Former CM and Karad MLA Prithrivaj Chavan was also missing from the list.

A Congress politician said the leadership was considering his nomination for the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. Chavan had recently said he was not keen on contesting the Lok Sabha bye-election against Udayanraje Bhosale. “Sonia Gandhi will take a decision on his candidature,” the politician said.