Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 27th, 2019

Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list

Nagpur/Mumbai: Right since the Maharashtra Assembly polls were announced, the factions within parties were amping up for candidature from various assembly constituencies. Putting an end to all the curiosity, the Congress has come out with its first list of 47 of the 125 candidates it shall field in the assembly election next month.

The Congress re-nominated most sitting legislators, but it replaced Amita Chavan with her husband, former Congress state unit chief Ashok Chavan, in the Bhokar seat. However, the candidates for all assembly seats in Nagpur and other adjoining districts are likely to be announced in the second list.

Some of the other names approved by the high-level central election committee headed by Congresss chief Sonia Gandhi were party state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat (Sangamner), leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar (Bramhapuri), D P Sawant (Nanded), Vasant Chavan (Naigaon-Nanded), Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Varsha Gaikwad (Dharavi), Bhai Jagtap (Colaba), Nasim Khan (Chandiwali), Yashomati Thakur (Tiwasa), K C Padvi (Akkalkuwa), Sangram Thopte (Bhor), Sanjay Jagtap (Saswad), Veerendra Jagtap (Dhamangaon), Sunil Kedar (Saoner), Amit Deshmukh (Latur) and Basvaraj Patil (Ausa).

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said the remaining names would be finalised in a day or two.
Sitting MLAs believed to be on their way to the BJP or the Sena were not nominated.

Former CM and Karad MLA Prithrivaj Chavan was also missing from the list.

A Congress politician said the leadership was considering his nomination for the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. Chavan had recently said he was not keen on contesting the Lok Sabha bye-election against Udayanraje Bhosale. “Sonia Gandhi will take a decision on his candidature,” the politician said.

Happening Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch arrests car lifters from Bilaspur
Crime Branch arrests car lifters from Bilaspur
Nagpur PI attacked in Wardha Court, 6 arrested
Nagpur PI attacked in Wardha Court, 6 arrested
Maharashtra News
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
पवारांची पॉवर..! ईडी नरमली, म्हणाले तूर्तास चौकशीची गरज नाही
पवारांची पॉवर..! ईडी नरमली, म्हणाले तूर्तास चौकशीची गरज नाही
Hindi News
रविन्द्र ठाकरे नागपुर के नए जिलाधिकारी, अश्विन मुदगल को बनाया रेवेन्यू विभाग का असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर
रविन्द्र ठाकरे नागपुर के नए जिलाधिकारी, अश्विन मुदगल को बनाया रेवेन्यू विभाग का असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
Trending News
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Featured News
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Trending In Nagpur
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
पुलक मंच परिवार का राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन 6 अक्टुंबर को
पुलक मंच परिवार का राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन 6 अक्टुंबर को
Two men commit suicide in MIDC, Pardi
Two men commit suicide in MIDC, Pardi
खामला पूज्य सिन्धी पंचायत महिला मंडल व विनोद जेठानी द्वारा हर साल की तरह इस साल भी रास गरबा का आयोजन
खामला पूज्य सिन्धी पंचायत महिला मंडल व विनोद जेठानी द्वारा हर साल की तरह इस साल भी रास गरबा का आयोजन
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Dubious Distinction : Ganja, liquor seized at Mayo, sale suspected
Dubious Distinction : Ganja, liquor seized at Mayo, sale suspected
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145