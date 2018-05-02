Prohibition of goods from gift route a step forward to check e-commerce business-CAIT

of goods being imported into India from Chinese E commerce portals via “gift route” by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade ( DGFT) is a step forward in curbing unethical and unfair business practices being adopted by the E Commerce Companies and the trading community of the Country duly applaud the step and complimented Union Commerce Minister Shri Piyush Goyal in fulfilling his commitment made to CAIT delegation which met him in October and strongly raised this issue with him citing the gift route as a back door channel for entry of goods in India. The e commerce companies in China were playing a major role for greater influx of Chinese goods in Indian market.

CAIT National President Mr. B.C.Bhartia and Secretary General Mr. Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement said that import of such goods which enter India without any duty payment not only affect the Indian retail business by giving unfair advantage to these portals but also disrupt the Govt’s Make In India vision. They further said that there was also huge risk of illegal trade activities through such channels because goods could be easily imported without any proper identification ofdocuments.

This step to curb such imports sends a strong signal to all E commerce portals to conduct business in a fair and non- predatory manner thereby ensuring fair market competition and also maintaining sanctity of Indian laws-said both trade leaders.