Probe MHT-CET Irregularities, Protect Students’ Futures: Congress Chief Sapkal

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Maharashtra government conducted the MHT-CET (State Common Entrance Test) through the State CET Cell on Sunday, April 27, 2025. However, serious concerns have arisen among students and parents following several irregularities reported during the examination.

Students from a center in Ahilyanagar district complained that in the 50-mark mathematics paper, answer options for nearly 20–25 questions were incorrect. Expressing deep concern, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal has demanded that no student should suffer due to these mistakes and that full marks for the flawed questions be awarded to the students.

Gold Rate 28 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver / Kg 97,200 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sapkal highlighted that in the mathematics paper, answer options for 20–25 out of 50 questions were either incorrect or, in some cases, all four options were wrong. Since students were required to attempt every question, they were forced to select incorrect options. Complaints made to the examination center officials were reportedly ignored.

Furthermore, similar issues have been reported from other exam centers across the state, including server outages at some locations, for which satisfactory explanations were not provided by the authorities.

The MHT-CET exam plays a crucial role in engineering admissions, and errors affecting 20–25 questions could severely impact students’ prospects. “Who will be held responsible for this?” Sapkal questioned, emphasizing that the burden of mistakes made by examination agencies or companies should not fall on the students.

“This issue is not limited to a few questions; it concerns the future of thousands of students,” Sapkal stressed. He demanded that the state government take the matter seriously, initiate a thorough investigation, and take strict action against those responsible. He further urged that agencies incapable of setting question papers or conducting examinations properly should be blacklisted and barred from future contracts.

Finally, Sapkal stated that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that students suffer no harm under any circumstances and called for a clear position from the government on this critical issue.

Advertisement