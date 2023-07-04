Probe into irrigation scam and plea involving Ajit Pawar crawls forward: Report

Nagpur: Eight years after the first offence was registered in the alleged irrigation scam in Maharashtra, the investigation into the matter continues at a sluggish pace. The case, which involves multiple petitions, court hearings, and ongoing probes, has yet to yield significant results.

The controversy surrounding the irrigation scam had gained attention when the then Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, targeted Ajit Pawar, who is now his ally. Despite assurances of an investigation, progress has been slow, causing concerns among activists and the public.

According to a report in a local English daily, a petition filed by the NGO Janmanch in 2016 seeking a probe into the scam remains pending before the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court. This is the second petition filed by Janmanch after the first one was disposed of with assurances from the Chief Minister at the time, Devendra Fadnavis, that an investigation would take place.

The lack of progress in the probe prompted Janmanch to file another plea in 2016, with Ajit Pawar also named as a respondent. Unfortunately, there have been no hearings for over a year, according to Firdos Mirza, the lawyer representing the NGO, the report added.

The outcome of the investigation also hinges on another petition filed by the Engineers’ Welfare Association in 2018. This petition argues that permission must be obtained from the competent authority in the State Government before filing FIRs against officials of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC). Subsequently, Government Resolutions (GRs) were issued stating that only private contractors should be held accountable for providing false information to secure contracts.

According to the report, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered the first offence in 2016 and the most recent one in 2020. To date, a total of 28 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed in the case, which involves an investigation into 44 tenders awarded for irrigation works. Charge sheets have been filed in five cases, while conditional approval has been granted in 13 cases. The final approval in these 13 cases will depend on the outcome of the Engineers’ Welfare Association’s petition. Further progress in the case awaits a ruling on this plea.

Furthermore, an open inquiry is still ongoing into another 18 to 20 projects awarded by the VIDC. The case involves approximately 50 accused individuals, with four of them having been discharged thus far.

The report suggests that there is contention surrounding the irrigation scam, with some arguing that it is primarily a case of procedural irregularities rather than a criminal conspiracy. Certain court decisions have also leaned towards this perspective, according to an anonymous source. However, the ACB maintains its stance and continues its work on the case. Currently, the ACB has primarily targeted private contractors and VIDC officials in its bookings.

Despite the passage of eight years since the first offence was registered in the alleged irrigation scam, the investigation appears to have made limited progress. Ongoing petitions, delayed court hearings, and unresolved matters have contributed to the sluggish pace of the probe. The case remains a subject of concern for activists and the public, who seek clarity and accountability in the matter. It remains to be seen how the courts will rule on the pending petitions and what impact these decisions will have on the future direction of the investigation.

