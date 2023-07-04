Rains to make comeback in Vidarbha from July 5: IMD

Nagpur: After a short break, the Southwest monsoon rains will make a comeback in Vidarbha from July 5. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that moderate to heavy rains would occur in parts of Vidarbha from July 5 to 8 whereas Nagpur would receive light to moderate but scattered rains in the next 3 days.

Due to high humidity, maximum temperature in the last two days increased all over Vidarbha, including Nagpur. On Monday, in Vidarbha, Chandrapur recorded the highest maximum temperature (37.8 degrees Celsius) followed by Wardha (37.5 degrees Celsius).

Other places in the region including Akola (36.5 degrees Celsius), Brahmapuri (36.8 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (36.2 degrees Celsius), and Nagpur (36.2 degrees Celsius) recorded a maximum temperature above 36 degrees on Monday. Maximum temperature in Gondia, Washim and Yavatmal was above 35.0 degrees Celsius whereas the temperature in Buldhana and Amravati was below 34 degrees Celsius.

Due to dry weather with high humidity, the minimum temperature all over Vidarbha also increased in the last few days. The region recorded a minimum temperature between 23.0 degrees Celsius and 26.0 degrees Celsius on Monday.

