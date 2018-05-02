Priyanka meets cleric beaten up by UP cops

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday reached violence-struck Muzaffarnagar. She met Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini who was allegedly beaten up by the police in the crackdown on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 protests.

The Congress general secretary was accompanied by Imran Masood, the party leader from Saharanpur during her Uttar Pradesh visit. She is also scheduled to meet the families of victims in Meerut who were injured in police firing during the protests.

This is the second visit of Priyanka to Yogi Adityanath’s state which she visited along with her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. She had to turn back from Meerut at the behest of authorities there.