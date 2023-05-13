Priyadarshini Nagpur Public School students excel in All India Secondary School Examination

Nagpur: The students of Priyadarshini Nagpur Public School in Second Capital of the State have reason to celebrate as they have performed exceptionally well in the All India Secondary School Examination 2022-23. Out of the 72 students who appeared for the exam, 12 have secured above 90%.

The stupendous results have come as a result of the collaborative efforts of the teachers and the students. The Director of the school, Sheetal Chaturvedi, and Principal Neema Jain have expressed their appreciation for the hard work put in by the students and teachers alike.

Advertisement

The entire staff and student body of the school is ecstatic with the results and has congratulated the high achievers for their outstanding performance. The students have shown remarkable dedication and perseverance in their studies, which has been reflected in their excellent results.

Priyadarshini Nagpur Public School has a long-standing reputation for providing quality education and has consistently produced meritorious students. The success of the students in the All India Secondary School Examination is a testament to the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Priyadarshini Nagpur Public School authorities have urged the students to continue their hard work and maintain their focus as they move forward in their academic pursuits. The students have been encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead and to strive for even greater achievements in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement