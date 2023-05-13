Heat wave grips Vidarbha: Nagpur sizzles at 42°C, Akola records highest temperature in the region

Nagpur: The scorching heat wave continued to sweep across Vidarbha on Friday, with Nagpur city witnessing the hottest day of the season so far, with temperatures soaring to 42.0 degrees Celsius. This is the second time this year that Nagpur has reached this temperature level, with the first instance occurring on April 19.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather is expected to prevail throughout May, with temperatures expected to rise further day by day. On Friday, Akola was the hottest place in Vidarbha and the second hottest in Maharashtra, with the mercury reaching a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius. Jalgaon was the hottest place in the state, with a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius.

Wardha was the second hottest place in Vidarbha after Akola, with temperatures reaching a sweltering 43.4 degrees Celsius. Amravati (42.6 degrees Celsius), Gondia (42.5 degrees Celsius), and Yavatmal (42.0 degrees Celsius) also witnessed temperatures above the 42 degree mark on Friday. However, Bramhapuri (41.2 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (41.6 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (40.6 degrees Celsius), and Gadchiroli (40.0 degrees Celsius) recorded maximum temperatures below the normal range on Friday.

The heat wave has taken a toll on the people of Vidarbha, with many staying indoors during the day and venturing out only in the early morning or late evening hours. The authorities have issued an advisory asking people to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

The rising temperatures have also led to an increase in demand for cooling appliances such as air conditioners and coolers. The electricity department has assured the public of uninterrupted power supply during the summer months, but has also urged citizens to use electricity judiciously to avoid overloading the grid.

