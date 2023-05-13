I told Sonia Gandhi I would deliver K’taka: DKS

DK Shivakumar gets emotional and breaks down several times while addressing party workers as the Congress headed for a spectacular victory. “I thank party cadres, my leaders… they have worked hard. People have expressed faith in us. The leaders have supported us. It is a collective leadership and we have worked jointly. I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka to the fold.

I can’t forget Smt Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail. I am grateful for the confidence they and the Congress party bestowed on me,” Shivakumar said. He also thanked Siddaramaiah and all the Congress workers for the victory.

Advertisement

DK Shivakumar is the state Congress and is leading from the Kanakapura seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement