Priyadarshini MBA BBA College and Pratham Test opens opportunities for students at Internship Fair

Advertisement

Nagpur: Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research (PLTIMSR), Nagpur, in collaboration with Pratham Test, recently organized an Internship Fair, reaffirming its commitment to creating industry-linked career opportunities for students.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response with 281 student registrations from 28 colleges across the region. Students from six different academic streams: MBA, PGDM, BBA, B.Com, B.E., and B.Tech. participated, making it one of the most diverse internship initiatives in the region.

Gold Rate June 152026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 51,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,40,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,51,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A total of 19 organizations registered for the fair, offering students valuable exposure and internship opportunities across multiple domains. Prominent participating organizations included The Times of India, Spacewood, Fireblaze AI School, Physics Wallah, Aryan Steels, Shivam Engineering, ApexBridge, HDFC Life, Nirmal Bang, Chandra Consultancy, and several other reputed organizations.

The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Dr. Kartik Uttarwar, Principal, PLTIMSR. The event was spearheaded by Prof. Sanchal Tarode, Head – Training & Placement Cell, along with Mr. Pravin Wankhede and Mr. Shubham Pahune, Directors of Pratham Test. The event was effectively coordinated by Prof. Devyani Ganvir and Ms. Bhairavi Kumbhare, ensuring smooth execution.

The Internship Fair served as a common platform where students could interact directly with industry representatives, explore career pathways, and gain valuable professional exposure. The enthusiastic participation from students and organizations highlighted the growing importance of industry-academia collaboration in preparing future-ready professionals.

Through such initiatives, PLTIMSR continues to strengthen its industry network and provide students with meaningful opportunities for career development, practical exposure, and professional growth, further establishing itself as a leading institution focused on employability and industry engagement.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY तलाक के बाद शादी से मुकरा प्रेमी.. #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews भरतवाड़ा में युवक की चाकू गोदकर हत्या.. #nagpurnews #crime #murdernews महाविकास आघाड़ी ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना #nagpurnews #MVA #Congress #PoliticalNews रवि भवन के सामने ओला ड्राइवर का शव बरामद.. #nagpurnews #oladriver #death सरेआम चाकू की नोक पर डिलीवरी बॉय से लूट.. #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate

×