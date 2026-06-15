Nagpur PNB Attack: Cashier Held for Attempted Murder of Manager

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Nagpur: A shocking development has emerged in the sensational attack on a branch manager at the Punjab National Bank’s Vardhman Nagar branch in Nagpur’s Nandanvan area. Police have arrested the bank’s cashier for allegedly attempting to murder the branch manager and subsequently trying to destroy evidence to evade suspicion.

The accused, identified as Swapnil Bhagat, was taken into custody following an intensive investigation by Nandanvan Police. The victim, branch manager Rajesh Nikhare, sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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According to police officials, preliminary investigations revealed that an internal dispute within the bank may have led to the violent assault. After allegedly carrying out the attack, Bhagat reportedly left the bank premises, changed his clothes, and later returned to the branch in an apparent attempt to divert suspicion.

Investigators further revealed that the accused allegedly attempted to conceal the weapon used in the attack and erase crucial evidence linked to the crime. Police teams recovered important leads during the investigation, which ultimately led to the cashier’s arrest.

In another startling revelation, police are examining the role of certain bank employees who were reportedly aware of the incident but failed to immediately inform law enforcement authorities or senior bank officials. Investigators are probing whether there was any deliberate attempt to suppress information after the attack.

The accused is currently being interrogated, and police are investigating all possible angles, including the motive behind the attack and whether any other individuals were involved in the incident.

Officials said further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The incident has sent shockwaves through banking circles and raised concerns about workplace disputes escalating into violent crimes.

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