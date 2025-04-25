Burglary in Wathoda as Family Attends Wedding Reception

Advertisement



Nagpur, Thieves targeted a house in Orange Nagar, under Wathoda Police Station limits, and made off with ₹1.85 lakh in cash and gold while the family attended a wedding reception in Hingna.

The incident occurred between 7:30 pm on April 23 and 1:50 am on April 24, according to the complaint filed by Chaynlal Yadavrao Meshram (48). The family had locked their residence near Hanuman Mandir, Plot No. 116, and left for the reception.

The burglars broke the lock on the main door, entered the house, and looted ₹50,000 in cash, ₹20,000 from sealed envelopes, and gold jewelry from a steel cupboard. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at ₹1.85 lakh.

A case has been registered by Wathoda Police under Sections 305(1) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are currently investigating the incident and reviewing nearby CCTV footage for leads.

