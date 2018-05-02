Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Prithviraj Chavan, Satish Chaturvedi in ‘tug-of-war’ to grab MPCC President’s post?

    Nagpur: With full-fledged Cabinet of MVA Government in place, a kind of tug-of-war has reportedly started for grabbing the soon-to-be vacant post of MPCC President.

    Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who failed to get berth in Uddhav Thackeray Ministry, and former minister Satish Chaturvedi seem to be in the race. The issue is being hotly talked among Congressmen in Delhi, Mumbai and Nagpur as well.

    It may be recalled that the current Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Balasaheb Thorat was inducted in the Thackeray Cabinet soon after formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government a month back. Sticking to the ‘one man, one post’ principle, Thorat will have to relinquish the MPCC post. Apart from Thorat, another former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is also part of MVA Ministry. The MPCC President’s post could become vacant soon in view of the development.

    The “sulking” Prithviraj Chavan and Satish Chaturvedi, who again became a Congressman recently and craving to be in ‘mainstream’, are trying hard to grab the top MPCC post, sources said.

    In the last year’s Lok Sabha elections, Congress was decimated forcing the then MPCC President Ashok Chavan to quit the post on moral grounds. Later, in view of State Assembly elections, Balasaheb Thorat was given the command of MPCC. In his leadership, Congress bagged 44 seats. But the dramatic developments after the results were declared saw formation of Shiv Sena-led MVA Government with Congress and NCP as its partners. To keep BJP away from power, Shiv Sena played a daring gamble and allied with Congress and NCP. Thorat and Ashok Chavan got the chance to be part of Thackeray Cabinet. Prithviraj Chavan, according to reports, was interested in becoming Speaker but missed the chance as the three MVA partners showed no interest. Nana Patole was made the Speaker, instead.

    Now, according to sources, a tug-of-war is reportedly going on between Prithviraj Chavan and Satish Chaturvedi for the post of MPCC President. Chavan is known to work as per rules. On the other hand, Chaturvedi has very limited ‘field of work.’ His son had joined Shiv Sena before the polls.

